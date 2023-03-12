topStoriesenglish2582828
PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Congratulates Xi Jinping On Re-Election As Chinese President

"Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted on Sunday (March 12).

  • Kerala CM congratulated the Chinese President on his re-election
  • Vijayan extended "revolutionary greetings" to President Xi Jinping
  • Xi was unanimously appointed Chinese President for the third time

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as the Chinese President. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vijayan extended wishes to Xi "for the continued efforts to achieve prosperous China". The veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader even took to Twitter to praise China.

"Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China," he tweeted.

On Friday, Xi was unanimously appointed Chinese President for the third time, making him the country's longest-serving leader since Mao Zedong, Nikkei Asia reported.

As per the news report, thousands of delegates at the National People's Congress (NPC)in Beijing voted on Xi's appointment as president and head of the military for another five years. However, the process was a formality in "China's rubber-stamp parliament" after Xi Jinping was confirmed as chief of the ruling Communist Party at a twice-a-decade congress in October, Nikkei Asia reported. All 2,952 NPC delegates cast a ballot approving a new mandate for Xi.

Previously, the National People's Congress (NPC) had ditched term limits, clearing the way for Xi to potentially rule for life.

Delegates also voted to appoint Vice Premier Han Zheng as China`s vice president. A set of reforms, including setting up a new financial sector watchdog and national data agency, was approved at the NPC in a move that might herald tighter restrictions on key sectors of China.

Meanwhile, China's Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang became the new premier on Saturday after being nominated for the post during a session of the 14th National People's Congress, Global Times reported. Chinese President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang for the post of premier. He will replace Li Keqiang, who became the Chinese Premier in 2013. 

