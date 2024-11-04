Khalistani extremists stormed the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada, assaulting devotees and vandalizing property. This attack comes on the heels of a recent spate of anti-Hindu threats by Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who publicly warned against Diwali celebrations in Canada. Visuals from the scene show Khalistani supporters on a violent rampage outside the temple, fueling fears of growing extremism targeting Hindu Canadians.

Canadian political leaders swiftly condemned the violence. Toronto MP Kevin Vuong voiced frustration, declaring, “Our country’s leaders have failed to protect Hindus.” Vuong’s concerns echo the growing unease among Hindu Canadians who feel vulnerable amid rising tensions and violent threats.

Khalistanis attack Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton pic.twitter.com/PeUnqfCh2g — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) November 3, 2024

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also criticized the attack, expressing solidarity with the Hindu community. In a post on X, Poilievre stated, “Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today.” He stressed the importance of safeguarding the “right to practice faith in peace” and criticized current leadership for allowing an “environment of chaos” in Canada. Poilievre pledged to address these security concerns if elected.

Adding to the chorus of condemnation, MP Chandra Arya emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating that a “red line has been crossed” by the Khalistani extremists. Arya warned of an alarming rise in brazen extremism, urging immediate action to protect minority communities and uphold religious freedoms.