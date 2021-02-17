Kim Jong Un's wife Ri Sol-ju makes appearance after nearly one-year's absence

New Delhi: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un`s wife Ri Sol-ju was recently spotted in public for the first time nearly a year later while attending a concert commemorating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il, as per reports ny the state media on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kim and Ri watched the performance at Mansudae Art Theater commemorating the birthday of the late leader, according to the official newspaper of the ruling Workers` Party, Rodong Sinmun.

The last Ri Sol-ju was seen in public was in January 2020 while attending a concert celebrating Lunar New Year`s Day at the Samjiyon Theater in Pyongyang with leader Kim.

Ri`s absence from public view since early last year had stirred up a immense speculation that she could either be pregnant or that she could be avoiding public activities for the sake of her children amid concerns over the new coronavirus spread.

First lady, Ri was often seen accompanying Kim in his public activities accompanying him on his "field guidance" trips, including visits to the Mount Kumgang resort on the country`s scenic east coast and the spa resort in Yangdok County in central North Korea in 2019.

Though, observers have remarked that Ri`s appearance at the concert may reflect the North`s apparent show of confidence in its antivirus campaign.

Pyongyang has claimed to be coronavirus-free, and has imposed swift, drastic antivirus measures since early 2020.