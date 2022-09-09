King Charles takes the throne: A look at Britain's new order of succession

New Delhi: Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday (September 8, 2022) following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort. Charles will be the head of state for the U.K. and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows: