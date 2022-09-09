King Charles takes the throne: A look at Britain's new order of succession
Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday (September 8, 2022) following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort. Charles will be the head of state for the U.K. and 14 other countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.
As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows:
- Prince William, the elder son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.
- Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.
- Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.
- Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.
- Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.
- Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.
- Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.
- Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second-eldest son.
- Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
- Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.
- Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Sarah’s younger daughter.
- August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.
- Prince Edward, the queen and Philip’s youngest child.
- James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
- Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie’s daughter.
Live Tv
More Stories