KP Sharma Oli to take oath as Nepal Prime Minister

Kathmandu: CPN-UML chairperson KP Sharma Oli has been reappointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The President announced this after the opposition parties failed to form a coalition government. 

“President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been reappointed as the Prime Minister in his capacity as leader of the largest political party in the House of Representatives,” said a statement from the President’s Office. 

President Bhandari is set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Oli today afternoon. The appointment comes shortly after the President’s Office in another statement had said that no two or more than two parties had come to lay claim over forming a coalition government by the given deadline of Thursday 9 PM. 

Meanwhile, Oli is required to win a vote of confidence at the House within 30 days of his appointment as the new Prime Minister, failing which, an attempt to form a government under Article 76 (5) would be initiated. 

Article 76 (5) of the constitution states that if a Prime Minister appointed according to clause 76 (3) fails to receive a vote of confidence pursuant to clause 76 (4), the President shall appoint a member as Prime Minister who produces bases that he/she may win the vote of confidence of the House as provided in clause (2). 

Article 76 (2) states that if there is not clear majority of any party according to clause (1), the President shall appoint as Prime Minister the member of the House of Representatives who can have the majority with the support of two more parties represented in the House of Representatives.

Oli will now continue as caretaker prime minister and has another one month to prove that he has the confidence of the House. 

