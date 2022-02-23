Largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2, must stop Russia: Ukraine minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, urged the world to gear up and take action against Russia and stop President Vladimir Putin from instigating a Russian aggression against Ukraine. "To stop Putin from further aggression, we call on partners to impose more sanctions on Russia now. First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them. Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now."

Here are some of the top statements he made:

- The world should not repeat mistakes of the past. I believe in the power of free world and our joint ability to avert a new devastating catastrophe in Europe. 40 million Ukrainians only want to live in peace and solidarity.

- We are currently in middle of the largest security crisis in Europe since World War 2. This crisis was created and is being escalated by one side unilaterally by Russian Federation. Russia's accusations of Ukraine are absurd.

- It is ultimately absurd to suggest that Ukraine could have prepared for anything like this and waited for months until Russia amassed an enormous military force along our borders to proceed with such plans.

- Ukraine has never threatened or attacked anyone. Ukraine has never planned and does not plan any military offensive in the Donbas. Neither any provocations nor acts of sabotage.

- We need to use this last chance to stop Russia, where it is. It is clear that President Putin will not stop by himself. The beginning of a large scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden during his meeting with Kuleba in Washington affirmed that his administration would continue providing security assistance and macroeconomic support to Kyiv, the White House said in a statement.This comes after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk and ordered the sending of Russian troops in the regions.

