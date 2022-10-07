Las Vegas Horror: Man stabs 8 people with kitchen knife; 2 dead, 6 injured

Las Vegas: In an unfortunate incident, a psychotic attacker, about 30 years old, stabbed two people to death and injured six with a large kitchen knife on Thursday, October 7, along the Las Vegas strip. The attacker has reportedly been arrested by the police. Of the eight people stabbed, one was pronounced dead at the scene and one died at a nearby hospital. Among the victims, three were hospitalized in critical condition, while three were brought stable. The incident occured aroung 11:40 AM on Thursday on the north end of the Strip.

Police said the man would be booked into the Clark County Detention Center. They also said that they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings after which he was detained. Police didn't immediately release any information on the suspect or a possible motive.

Witnesses told media that the attacker struck in multiple locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

The suspect told a woman that he was a chef who wanted to take a picture with some of the showgirls with his knife, but he started stabbing people when the group declined the man's offer, the woman told media.

Pierre Fandrich told media that he did not see the stabbing suspect as he was walking along the Strip. But he said he thought he heard “three or four showgirls laughing,” and it turned out to be screaming. Fandrich said he saw “a lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge, one was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman. Fandrich also told the media that he thought one of the victims fell from the bridge because there was so much blood on the ground.

Las Vegas, known for its casinos, attractions and night life, was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when a sniper opened fire from a high-rise hotel on a crowd attending an outdoor music festival in October 2017, killing 60 people.

(With agency inputs)