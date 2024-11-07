Lebanon Recovers 30 Dead Bodies From Rubble After Israeli Airstrike

Lebanon's Civil Defense service reported the recovery of 30 bodies from the remains of an apartment building targeted by an Israeli strike on Tuesday night, reported the AP. Search and rescue operations continued on Wednesday as officials worked to determine the number of survivors or additional casualties still trapped beneath the rubble.

The airstrike jolted the middle eastern country on Tuesday night without any warning. Even after the attack, Israel’s military did not release any statement. The intended target was not clear even after the strike.

Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that over half of the victims of recent strikes were women and children. The ministry also alleged that Israel makes no clear distinction between civilian and combatant casualties. Since the onset of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in 2023, the death toll in Lebanon has risen to at least 3,000, with approximately 13,500 individuals injured, Lebanon claimed.

This comes after a big change in Israeli cabinet lineup, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over ‘distrust’ and appointed country’s foreign minister and his loyalist Israel Katz in place.