Lebanon's Mustapha Adib set to be designated as new Prime Minister

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the country`s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.

Speaking after a meeting with President Michel Aoun, Hariri also said the new government should be formed quickly and made up of specialist ministers.

Its aims must include rebuilding Beirut, he added, after the devastating August 4 port explosion.

Former prime minister Najib Mikati was the first MP to formally nominate Adib in consultations at the presidential palace. President Michel Aoun is required to designate the candidate with greatest support among MPs.