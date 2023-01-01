topStoriesenglish
'Light of hope is right in front of us': Xi Jinping as Covid-19 'enters a new phase' in China

In a televised speech to mark the New Year, President Xi Jinping said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against coronavirus.

Jan 01, 2023

New Delhi: With a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across China, President Xi Jinping on Saturday (December 31, 2022) called for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to combating the pandemic. In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against coronavirus, and that its policies were "optimised" when the situation and time so required.

"Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers braved hardships and courageously persevered," Xi said.

"With extraordinary efforts, we have prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges and it has not been an easy journey for anyone," he added.

"At present, epidemic prevention and control are entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let's work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory," the Chinese premier stated.

During his address, Xi also said that since Covid-19 struck China, we have put the people first and put life first all along. 

"Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our Covid-19 response in light of the evolving situation to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible," he said.

Xi, who was speaking for the second time in the last few days about the prevailing grim coronavirus situation in China, said that everyone is holding on with great fortitude.

"And the light of hope is right in front of us. Let's make an extra effort to pull through, as perseverance and solidarity mean victory," he said.

It is notable that China's abrupt switch earlier this month from the "zero-Covid" policy that it had maintained for nearly three years has led to coronavirus infections sweeping across the country unchecked. It has also caused a further drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.

New Covid-19 wave has overwhelmed hospitals, funeral homes in China

The new wave of Covid-19 infections has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across China, with lines of hearses outside crematoria fuelling public concern.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from the virus.

Cumulative deaths in China (a country of 1.4 billion people) since December 1 have likely reached 1,00,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.

China's narrow criteria for identifying Covid-19-related deaths will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic and could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to protect themselves, health experts have warned.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the coronavirus situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.

Xi JinpingNew yearCOVID-19China COVID-19Coronavirus

