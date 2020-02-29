हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LinkedIn may introduce Snapchat-like stories feature

With LinkedIn Stories, the company aims to test how the conversational format works for the professional platform.

Image courtesy: Reuters

California: Professional networking service LinkedIn is planning to introduce a Snapchat-like stories feature on its platform. 

Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories "offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or attached to your profile forever." 

With LinkedIn Stories, the company aims to test how the conversational format works for the professional platform. 

The feature is being tested internally and is expected to be rolled out to others in the coming months.

