Live Updates: Taliban captures Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, capital of Helmand

New Delhi: As Taliban advances across Afghanistan making its way to the capital city, the militants have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, a police official said on Friday. After two weeks of heavy fighting, the government lost its stronghold in the town till about Thursday midnight. "About 200 ANDSF members, who were left in the governor's compound, with the intervention of elders, surrendered to the Taliban," the official told Reuters.

On Thursday, the Taliban claimed to capture Herat, Afghanistan`s third-largest city amid US troop withdrawal from the country. As the insurgents make rapid advancement, the US intelligence warned that Kabul could fall to the militants within the next 90 days.

Meanwhile, India issued an advisory asking its citizens to leave for India immediately. The advisory issued on Thursday asked all Indian nationals and professionals operating in Afghanistan, nearly 1500 of them, to strictly adhere to the steps announced earlier by the Indian embassy.

