G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, Live Updates: Check full schedule of PM Modi HERE

G20 Summit 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 Summit (G20 Summit 2022) starting in Indonesia. PM Modi left for Bali, Indonesia today itself to attend the conference. Meanwhile, before leaving, the PM said that he would work to improve bilateral relations at this conference. He said that they will also discuss global development, food and energy security here. On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also participate in this summit, but before that his long-awaited bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden will be held in Bali. In the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Let us tell you that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this conference. Significantly, the G20 is the leading forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in giving and strengthening the views of global governments on all major international economic and development issues. During this summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will hold wide-ranging discussions on all major issues including the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation etc.

