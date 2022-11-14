G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, Live Updates: Check full schedule of PM Modi HERE
G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral discussions with G20 leaders on a range of issues including energy security, health, food, and environment at the summit in Bali, Indonesia.
- India will officially assume the presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022.
- Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of various G20.
- PM Modi said that it will be a proud moment for India to preside over the G20.
G20 Summit 2022 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G20 Summit (G20 Summit 2022) starting in Indonesia. PM Modi left for Bali, Indonesia today itself to attend the conference. Meanwhile, before leaving, the PM said that he would work to improve bilateral relations at this conference. He said that they will also discuss global development, food and energy security here. On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping will also participate in this summit, but before that his long-awaited bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden will be held in Bali. In the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions. Let us tell you that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend this conference. Significantly, the G20 is the leading forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in giving and strengthening the views of global governments on all major international economic and development issues. During this summit, Prime Minister Modi and other G20 leaders will hold wide-ranging discussions on all major issues including the state of the global economy, energy, environment, agriculture, health and digital transformation etc.
G20 Summit 2022: 'Will Review India's Bilateral Relations': PM Modi
Before leaving for Indonesia's capital Bali to attend the G20 summit, the prime minister said in a statement that he would also underline India's achievements and "unwavering commitment" in finding collective solutions to global challenges. On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet several world leaders attending the summit and review the progress of India's bilateral ties with them.
G20 Summit Bali, Indonesia 2022: PM Modi's Schedule
PM Modi will stay in Bali, Indonesia for about 45 hours. During this session, PM Modi will attend 20 programs there. This also includes the G20 Summit. Official sources said that Prime Minister Modi has around 20 events during his 45-hour stay in Bali, Indonesia, where he will attend the G20 Summit.
PM Modi will personally invite all the members to attend the summit in India
On India taking over the presidency of the G20 next month, the Prime Minister said, "In the closing ceremony of the Bali summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to India, which will be an important moment for our country. India will formally assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022. I will personally send invitations to all the members to attend the summit next year. India's G20 presidency will be based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
G20 Summit, Bali 2022: PM Modi may meet UK PM Sunak for the first time
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have a meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak during the G-20 summit. This will be Rishi Sunak's first meeting with Modi after becoming the Prime Minister of Britain last month. Before leaving for Bali, Sunak said in a statement that Vladimir Putin's war had caused havoc and destroyed lives around the world. The international economy has been thrown into turmoil.
G20 Summit in Bali 2022: PM Modi Departs for Bali -PICS
It is going to happen in 2023 in New Delhi only. From this point of view also, PM Modi's visit is considered very important. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the summit would be held in three sessions and PM Modi would participate in those three sessions along with other world leaders. When asked which global leaders PM Modi would meet, Kwatra said that talks are on with the countries concerned and the program is being finalised.
PM Modi embarks on three-day visit to Bali to participate in G20 summit
G20 Summit, Bali, Indonesia 2022: Sunak to raise this BIG issue
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will raise the issue of international economic instability and global inflation. He will also discuss with all fellow leaders for coordinated global action for this. Sunak will also raise the issue of ban on Russia's gas allocation in the meeting.
