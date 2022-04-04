Pakistan Crisis Live: Imran Khan to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker PM, says Pak President

New Delhi: In a development that is likely to worsen the political crisis in the country, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM under Article 224 A of Pakistan Constitution.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet. The tweet comes after Imran Khan was de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President. Additionally, Pakistan's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the arguments related to Imran Khan's dissolution of the parliament, ahead of a no-confidence vote that was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker, today.

In other developments, Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka`s entire Cabinet Ministers apart from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign amid rising public anger against the government.

