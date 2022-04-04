हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pakistan Crisis Live: Imran Khan to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker PM, says Pak President

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 4, 2022 - 08:44
Comments |
(Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: In a development that is likely to worsen the political crisis in the country, Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM under Article 224 A of Pakistan Constitution.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet. The tweet comes after Imran Khan was de-notified as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, in wake of the dissolution of the National Assembly by the President. Additionally, Pakistan's Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the arguments related to Imran Khan's dissolution of the parliament, ahead of a no-confidence vote that was dismissed by the Deputy Speaker, today.

In other developments, Ukrainian authorities were investigating possible war crimes by Russia after finding hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range, strewn around towns near Kyiv after Kremlin forces withdrew to refocus their attacks in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka`s entire Cabinet Ministers apart from Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has decided to resign amid rising public anger against the government.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

Live TV

4 April 2022, 08:43 AM

Russia-Ukraine War:

During the 2022 Grammys, Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-recorded speech amid the ongoing Russian military operation in his country. The video, which served as an introduction to John Legend`s live performance of `Free` as part of a special tribute to Ukraine, had been filmed 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv.

4 April 2022, 08:41 AM

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM under Article 224 A of Pakistan Constitution.

"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet.

4 April 2022, 08:40 AM

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the rejection of the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan, during the session of the National Assembly on Sunday.

"PFUJ and HRCP have condemned the act of, Dy Speaker of National Assembly for rejecting the resolution for vote of no confidence against the prime minister during the session of the National Assembly," PFUJ and HRCP said in a joint statement.

4 April 2022, 08:40 AM

The Pakistan government on Sunday notified that Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of the country. 

“Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” the government statement read.

Must Watch

PT1H27M11S

Taal Thok Ke: Imran's bouncer is the 'game over' of the opposition