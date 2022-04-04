Pakistan Crisis Live: Imran Khan to continue as PM till appointment of caretaker PM, says Pak President

4 April 2022, 08:43 AM
Russia-Ukraine War:
During the 2022 Grammys, Ukraine`s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-recorded speech amid the ongoing Russian military operation in his country. The video, which served as an introduction to John Legend`s live performance of `Free` as part of a special tribute to Ukraine, had been filmed 48 hours prior to the event in a bunker in Kyiv.
4 April 2022, 08:41 AM
Pakistan President Arif Alvi has said that Imran Khan will continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of a caretaker PM under Article 224 A of Pakistan Constitution.
"Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, shall continue as Prime Minister till the appointment of caretaker Prime Minister under Article 224 A (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Alvi said in a tweet.
4 April 2022, 08:40 AM
Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the rejection of the resolution for vote of no-confidence against Imran Khan, during the session of the National Assembly on Sunday.
"PFUJ and HRCP have condemned the act of, Dy Speaker of National Assembly for rejecting the resolution for vote of no confidence against the prime minister during the session of the National Assembly," PFUJ and HRCP said in a joint statement.
4 April 2022, 08:40 AM
The Pakistan government on Sunday notified that Imran Khan is no longer the Prime Minister of the country.
“Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect,” the government statement read.