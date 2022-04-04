हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Grammy Awards 2022: 'Support us in any way you can, any, but not silence,' says Ukraine President in video appearance

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskiy as Russia's invasion of his country entered day 40.

Grammy Awards 2022: &#039;Support us in any way you can, any, but not silence,&#039; says Ukraine President in Grammy video appearance
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears via video at the Grammys, saying 'support us in any way you can' (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday (April 4, 2022) appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards 2022 and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskiy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by John Legend and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," he added as Russia's invasion of his country entered day 40

It is notable that the war broke out in Ukraine over a month ago after Vladimir Putin's military forces invaded areas in the country`s east, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and reducing entire cities to rubble.

(With agency inputs)

