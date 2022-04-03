हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Imran Khan no-confidence vote LIVE: Pakistan PM survival on the line as parliament set to vote shortly

A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician for a parliamentary session today (April 3, 2022).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, April 3, 2022 - 11:29
Comments |
File Photo

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's career is at stake as he is going to face a difficult vote to oust him shortly. A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician for a parliamentary session today (April 3, 2022). If they remain united, Imran Khan is set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in view of possible violence. On the streets of the national capital, there is heavy police and paramilitary presence with shipping containers used to block off roads.

Stay tuned to Zee News to get the latest updates on Imran Khan's no-confidence vote.

3 April 2022, 11:25 AM

Imran Khan urges youth to stage 'peaceful protests'

Imran Khan had on Saturday urged the youth of Pakistan to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army.

Speaking at a live question and answer session, Khan said he had "more than one plan" for Sunday's vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

Terming it a "war for the future" of the country, the former cricket champion had said that Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.

"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," Khan had said.

3 April 2022, 11:24 AM

Imran Khan lost majority after allies quit his coalition government

Imran Khan lost his majority in parliament after allies quit his coalition government and a spate of defections within his ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). No prime minister has finished a full five-year term since independence from Britain in 1947.

 

 

 

3 April 2022, 11:21 AM

Imran Khan no-confidence vote LIVE: Pakistan PM survival on the line as parliament set to vote shortly

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's career is at stake as he is going to face a difficult vote to oust him shortly. A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician for a parliamentary session today (April 3, 2022). If they remain united, Imran Khan is set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.

Must Watch

PT15M24S

Pakistan Crisis: Imran Khan's last attempt to save his government?