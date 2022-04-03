3 April 2022, 11:25 AM
Imran Khan urges youth to stage 'peaceful protests'
Imran Khan had on Saturday urged the youth of Pakistan to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army.
Speaking at a live question and answer session, Khan said he had "more than one plan" for Sunday's vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.
Terming it a "war for the future" of the country, the former cricket champion had said that Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.
"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," Khan had said.
3 April 2022, 11:24 AM
Imran Khan lost majority after allies quit his coalition government
Imran Khan lost his majority in parliament after allies quit his coalition government and a spate of defections within his ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). No prime minister has finished a full five-year term since independence from Britain in 1947.
3 April 2022, 11:21 AM
Imran Khan no-confidence vote LIVE: Pakistan PM survival on the line as parliament set to vote shortly
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's career is at stake as he is going to face a difficult vote to oust him shortly. A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician for a parliamentary session today (April 3, 2022). If they remain united, Imran Khan is set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.