Imran Khan no-confidence vote LIVE: Pakistan PM survival on the line as parliament set to vote shortly

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's career is at stake as he is going to face a difficult vote to oust him shortly. A united opposition has tabled a no-confidence motion against the cricketer-turned-politician for a parliamentary session today (April 3, 2022). If they remain united, Imran Khan is set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad in view of possible violence. On the streets of the national capital, there is heavy police and paramilitary presence with shipping containers used to block off roads.

