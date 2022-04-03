Section 144 imposed in Islamabad ahead of no-trust vote against PM Imran Khan

New Delhi: Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad by the district administration on Sunday in view of the possible violence as Pakistan National Assembly is set to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Pakistan’s Geo News.

District administration imposes Section 144 and completely bans pillion riding in Islamabad as the National Assembly session will start at 1130 hours: Pakistan's Geo News PM Imran Khan is set to face the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly today. — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

The administration has also banned pillion riding in Islamabad as the National Assembly session is set to convene proceeding at 11:30 am.

After weeks of political juggling and attempts to win back supporters as well as people, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose tenure as the nation’s leader hangs in balance, will face the crucial no-trust in parliament on Sunday in a few hours.

The move comes as Khan on Saturday urged the country`s youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has seemingly lost support both in the lower house of the assembly as well as the backing of the all-powerful Pakistan army leads.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf "lost the majority" in the National Assembly after its key ally in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) swapped sides.

The MQM announced on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan People`s Party (PPP) and would support the no-trust vote in the 342-member National Assembly.

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif attacked

Ahead of the crucial no-trust vote against Imran Khan, a Pakistan journalist on Saturday said that the ex- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was attacked in London by an activist of the current PM Imran Khan`s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and added efforts for the arrest of the culprits are being made.

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The resolution against Imran Khan was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly on March 28 and it was approved for debate the very same day.

