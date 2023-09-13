LIVE UPDATES | Libya Floods: Tragedy Unfolds In Derna, Thousands Missing, Over 5000 Lives Lost In Devastating Floods

Libya Floods Live: Heavy rains and flooding have caused widespread devastation in Libya, leaving thousands of people dead and missing. The worst-hit area is the eastern city of Derna, where two dams collapsed, unleashing a torrent of water that swept away homes and businesses. The death toll in Derna is estimated to be at least 5,000, and more than 10,000 people are missing. The floods have also affected other parts of eastern Libya, as well as the coastal city of Benghazi. The government has declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, and rescue teams are working to evacuate survivors and search for the missing.

The international community has pledged to help Libya with the relief effort. The United Nations has called for $100 million in aid, and several countries have already sent supplies and personnel. The floods are a reminder of the fragility of life in Libya, and the need for peace and stability in the country.

In addition to the loss of life, the floods have also caused widespread damage to infrastructure. Roads, bridges, and homes have been destroyed, and crops have been ruined. The economic impact of the floods is likely to be significant, and it will take years for Libya to recover.