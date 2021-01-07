LIVE: Curfew imposed in Washington after violence at US Capitol hill, world leaders denounce act

Washington: Hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol on Wednesday disrupting the lawmakers as they were about to certify Democrat President elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The riot-like situation took place after Trump supporters responded to his call to protest against the loss in November 3, 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, one woman protester has reportedly been shot and killed, a spokeswoman for the Washington police department said. Though, it was unclear who shot the woman, a witness recounted that the shooting occurred after law enforcement authorities urged people to "get back".

