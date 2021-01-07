LIVE: Curfew imposed in Washington after violence at US Capitol hill, world leaders denounce act

7 January 2021, 09:19 AM
Vice President Mike Pence condemns violence at Capitol Hill by President Trump supporters who attempted to block certification of the presidential election results. ‘You did not win. Violence never wins,’ he said.
7 January 2021, 09:13 AM
With 93 votes to 6, the US Senate rejects objection to Arizona Electoral Votes. (The Associated Press on Twitter)
7 January 2021, 09:12 AM
"Joe Biden. He won. He's the legitimate President of the United States," says Lindsey Graham, Senator of South Carolina at the Congress session in Capitol Hill.
He affirmed, "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on January 20."
7 January 2021, 09:03 AM
Former President Barack Obama accuses Donald Trump of inciting violence at the Capitol, calls on Republicans to speak out in response to the violence.
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
7 January 2021, 09:00 AM
White House deputy press Secretary Sarah Matthews has resigned, reports Reuters.
7 January 2021, 08:56 AM
Lawmakers resumed the process of formally certifying the Electoral College vote that will make Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States. (Reuters)
7 January 2021, 08:11 AM
Former Republican President George W Bush says he is 'appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election'. (Reuters)
7 January 2021, 08:05 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concern about events in at Capitol Hill in Washington. Talking to News 1130 Vancouver radio station, Trudeau said, “Obviously we’re concerned and we’re following the situation minute by minute... I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly.”
7 January 2021, 08:03 AM
Reacting to the scenes in Washington, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed it as “distressing.” Taking to Twitter he wrote: “We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition."
7 January 2021, 07:55 AM
President-elect Joe Biden denounced the event saying this was not a protest but an "insurrection" and urged that President Trump should ask his supporters to end the 'seige', Biden said in a LIVE address to the media.
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to... demand an end to this siege," Biden said. "To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices, the floor of the United States Senate... threatening the safety of duly elected officials? It's not a protest, it's insurrection."
7 January 2021, 07:49 AM
UK PM Boris Johnson condemned the violence calling it a 'shameful' event.
Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021
7 January 2021, 07:43 AM
President Trump may have fuelled his supporters to 'fight' while Speaking at what could be his last rally as the sitting president. About 50 minutes into his speech, some of the supporters began heading toward Capitol Hill, where unprecedented mayhem ensued. (Reuters)
7 January 2021, 07:40 AM
Facebook too suspends President' Trump's page for 24-hours.
We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time.
— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021