Pakistan political turmoil LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to face no-trust vote shortly

Imran Khan faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, April 9, 2022 - 10:34
Pic courtesy: ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan): It's going to be a litmus test for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pak parliament is all set to vote on the crucial no-confidence resolution on Saturday against Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will take place at 10:30 AM (local time), which will be around 11 am IST. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Meanwhile, the advice given by Prime Minister Khan to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly (NA) was declared "unconstitutional" by the country's apex court. The Pak SC ordered the speaker of the lower house to call a session on Saturday (April 8) to organise the no-confidence vote.  The Pak PM, addressing the nation ahead of the no-trust motion, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the NA deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of the no-trust motion against him.

Stay with Zee News for the latest updates on Imran Khan facing no-trust vote.

Also Read: Leave Pakistan, move to India: Nawaz Sharif's daughter tells Imran Khan after he praises neighbour

9 April 2022, 10:34 AM

9 April 2022, 10:26 AM

Is it the end of road for Imran Khan? Keep following our live updates.

 

Imran Khan

9 April 2022, 10:17 AM

Members of the National Assembly have started to arrive at Parliament House ahead of the no-trust vote following the Supreme Court order, the Pakistan media has reported.

 

9 April 2022, 10:16 AM

In recent weeks, Imran Khan has talked about a 'threat letter' and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He said that he has a great wish that people could see the document but he refused to share it due to national security. But he shares its gist in his own words. In his latest address to the nation on Friday night, Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.

9 April 2022, 10:15 AM

According to the 'Orders of the Day' issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday (April 7), voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of Parliament, today (April 8).

9 April 2022, 10:14 AM

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan has vowed to make things as difficult for the Opposition as they can, be it creating hurdles in the voting procedure or preventing the election of Opposition nominee Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

9 April 2022, 10:14 AM

The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.

