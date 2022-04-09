Islamabad (Pakistan): It's going to be a litmus test for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pak parliament is all set to vote on the crucial no-confidence resolution on Saturday against Khan who faces the possibility of being the first premier in the country's history to be voted out in a no-trust motion. In line with a landmark Supreme Court order, the National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will take place at 10:30 AM (local time), which will be around 11 am IST. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

Meanwhile, the advice given by Prime Minister Khan to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly (NA) was declared "unconstitutional" by the country's apex court. The Pak SC ordered the speaker of the lower house to call a session on Saturday (April 8) to organise the no-confidence vote. The Pak PM, addressing the nation ahead of the no-trust motion, expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's verdict on the NA deputy speaker's controversial decision on the rejection of the no-trust motion against him.

Stay with Zee News for the latest updates on Imran Khan facing no-trust vote.

Also Read: Leave Pakistan, move to India: Nawaz Sharif's daughter tells Imran Khan after he praises neighbour

Live TV