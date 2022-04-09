9 April 2022, 10:34 AM
Islamabad | Pakistan's National Assembly meets today to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/IrtbSXQZ5y
9 April 2022, 10:26 AM
9 April 2022, 10:17 AM
Members of the National Assembly have started to arrive at Parliament House ahead of the no-trust vote following the Supreme Court order, the Pakistan media has reported.
9 April 2022, 10:16 AM
In recent weeks, Imran Khan has talked about a 'threat letter' and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. He said that he has a great wish that people could see the document but he refused to share it due to national security. But he shares its gist in his own words. In his latest address to the nation on Friday night, Khan repeated his allegations that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan.
9 April 2022, 10:15 AM
According to the 'Orders of the Day' issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday (April 7), voting on the no-confidence motion is at the fourth position in the six-point agenda of the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of Parliament, today (April 8).
9 April 2022, 10:14 AM
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party led by Imran Khan has vowed to make things as difficult for the Opposition as they can, be it creating hurdles in the voting procedure or preventing the election of Opposition nominee Shehbaz Sharif as the new leader of the house, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.
9 April 2022, 10:14 AM
The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician.