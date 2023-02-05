Pervez Musharraf's Death Live Updates: Former Pakistan President Dies Aged 79

Pervez Musharraf's Death Live Updates: Pakistan's former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf died today in Dubai after a prolonged illness. Musharraf, who was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, passed away aged 79 at a hospital in Dubai. Pervez Musharraf had been undergoing treatment at the American Hospital Dubai and was living in the UAE since 2016.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi.

His family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947.

Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.

