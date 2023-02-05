Pervez Musharraf's Death Live Updates: Former Pakistan President Dies Aged 79
Pervez Musharraf's Death Live Updates:
Pervez Musharraf's Death Live Updates: Pakistan's former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf died today in Dubai after a prolonged illness. Musharraf, who was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, passed away aged 79 at a hospital in Dubai. Pervez Musharraf had been undergoing treatment at the American Hospital Dubai and was living in the UAE since 2016.
Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi.
His family moved from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947.
Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1964 and was a graduate of the Army Staff and Command College, Quetta.
Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was main architect of Kargil War
Pervez Musharraf death: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf was the main architect of the Kargil War in 1999, which took place months after then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed a historic peace accord with his Indian counterpart Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lahore.
After Pakistan's defeat in Kargil, Musharraf deposed the then Prime Minister Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999 and ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 in various positions -- first as the chief executive of Pakistan and later as the President.
General Pervez Musharraf was suffering from rare disease amyloidosis
Pervez Musharraf death: General Pervez Musharraf was suffering from rare disease amyloidosis. Amyloidosis is a disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.
General (retd) Musharraf, who was living in the UAE since 2016, had been undergoing treatment at the American Hospital Dubai.
