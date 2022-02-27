Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Third evacuation flight with 240 Indians from Ukraine takes off for Delhi from Budapest

New Delhi: The third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary`s Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday morning (February 27, 2022). Also, the second evacuation flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Two large explosions were heard in Ukraine`s capital Kyiv today morning. Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre.

On the other hand, the United Nations said it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday - though it believed the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow's ties with the West plunge to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.