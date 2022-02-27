हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Third evacuation flight with 240 Indians from Ukraine takes off for Delhi from Budapest

"The third flight of Operation Ganga with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Budapest for Delhi," Jaishankar tweeted.

Last Updated: Sunday, February 27, 2022 - 07:07
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: The third flight to Delhi with 240 Indian nationals has taken off from Hungary`s Budapest under Operation Ganga, informed External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday morning (February 27, 2022). Also, the second evacuation flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Two large explosions were heard in Ukraine`s capital Kyiv today morning. Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre. 

On the other hand, the United Nations said it has confirmed at least 240 civilian casualties, including at least 64 people killed, in the fighting in Ukraine that erupted since Russia's invasion on Thursday - though it believed the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties remain to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia, a move that comes as Moscow's ties with the West plunge to new lows over its invasion of Ukraine.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine War. 

 

27 February 2022, 07:04 AM

Top Republican Senator John Cornyn expressed disappointment over India abstaining from the vote on a UNSC resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, alleging that New Delhi has avoided publicly denouncing Moscow while it tries to balance its strategic relationship with Russia.

His remarks came a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution on Friday afternoon by the US and its allies that would have deplored "in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. "Disappointing: India has avoided publicly denouncing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as New Delhi tries to balance a strategic relationship with Moscow and its role in an emerging coalition of democracies," Cornyn said in a tweet on Saturday.

27 February 2022, 07:04 AM

Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.

27 February 2022, 06:59 AM

United States Mission to United Nations (USUN) and Albania request an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday to adopt a resolution convening a special General Assembly session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a diplomat tells ANI. 

27 February 2022, 06:59 AM

Russia now 'a global economic and financial pariah' says a US official. 

27 February 2022, 06:58 AM

Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private US company said. 

27 February 2022, 06:58 AM

The second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.

27 February 2022, 06:57 AM

The third flight of Operation Ganga carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary) has taken off for Delhi. 

