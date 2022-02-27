Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Third evacuation flight with 240 Indians from Ukraine takes off for Delhi from Budapest

27 February 2022, 07:04 AM
Top Republican Senator John Cornyn expressed disappointment over India abstaining from the vote on a UNSC resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, alleging that New Delhi has avoided publicly denouncing Moscow while it tries to balance its strategic relationship with Russia.
His remarks came a day after the 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the draft resolution on Friday afternoon by the US and its allies that would have deplored "in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. "Disappointing: India has avoided publicly denouncing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, as New Delhi tries to balance a strategic relationship with Moscow and its role in an emerging coalition of democracies," Cornyn said in a tweet on Saturday.
Russia is closing its airspace to planes from Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Slovenia in retaliation for the four nations closing their airspace for Russian planes.
United States Mission to United Nations (USUN) and Albania request an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday to adopt a resolution convening a special General Assembly session on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a diplomat tells ANI.
Russia now 'a global economic and financial pariah' says a US official.
Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private US company said.
Satellite imagery taken on Saturday showed Russian ground forces assembled in Nova Kakhovka, Ukraine, at and near the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River, a private US company said: Reuters
The second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday.
#WATCH | The situation is bad at many places in Ukraine, citizens have taken up arms to save their country. Stockpiling was began where I was staying, a student who returned from Ukraine said
The third flight of Operation Ganga carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary) has taken off for Delhi.
The third flight of Operation Ganga carrying 240 Indian nationals from Budapest (Hungary) has taken off for Delhi #UkraineCrisis
