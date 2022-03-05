Russia Ukraine war LIVE updates: EU suspends Russia, Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

5 March 2022, 15:41 PM
Pressing Russia, Ukraine for the safe evacuation of Indians: MEA
We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.
— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2022
Advisory for Indian students in Ukraine
Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students, said Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson.
5 March 2022, 14:17 PM
Indian embassy to evacuate students from Pisochyn
The embassy of India in Ukraine says they arranged buses to evacuate 298 Indian students from Pisochyn, in Kharkiv.
5 March 2022, 14:05 PM
Over 66,200 Ukrainian men came back from abroad to fight, says defence minister
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia`s invasion.
"That`s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible," Reznikov said in an online post.
5 March 2022, 13:35 PM
Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv, says Indian in Poland
Several students are still stuck in Kharkiv. We left Ukraine on March 1 amid bombing and shelling. After crossing the Poland border Indian govt provided us help, says Pratyush Chaurasia who escaped from Kharkiv and reached Rzeszow in Poland.
5 March 2022, 13:31 PM
Ceasefire begins in Ukraine's Mariupol and Volnovakha
The corridors will serve to evacuate civilians and deliver food & medicine to the cities that have been cut off from the world.
The ceasefire is declared for 9 am- 4 pm today (local time).
The evacuation of civilians is set to start at 11 am. Mariupol, of 440,000 people, and Volnovakha, of 21,000 people, have been largely cut off water, heat, and electricity, Kyiv Independent reported.
5 March 2022, 13:09 PM
Ceasefire to be observed in two areas of Ukraine
Russian state media say Russia's military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine so civilians can evacuate,
5 March 2022, 12:09 PM
Ceasefire to be observed from 7:00 GMT: Sputnik
Russia's media outlet Sputnik issued a correction and said, "Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians"
5 March 2022, 12:03 PM
Russia declares ceasefire to evacuate civilians
Russia declares a ceasefire in Ukraine from 06:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians.
5 March 2022, 12:02 PM
Stranded Indian student's birthday celebrated in Romanian camp
The birthday of an Indian student, Kartik was celebrated at a camp on the Romanian border yesterday.
5 March 2022, 11:02 AM
Ukrainian port city Mariupol under 'blockade' by Russian forces
After days of "ruthless" attack, Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces, said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Saturday, according to a media report.
5 March 2022, 10:35 AM
Efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Indian student died in Ukraine
Efforts to bring back Naveen Shekharappa's (an MBBS student who died in shelling in Ukraine) body is in progress. We're in touch with the Indian embassy, also spoke to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on the matter: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
5 March 2022, 09:52 AM
Over 1.2 million fled Ukraine since Russian invasion
More than 1.2 million refugees have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
5 March 2022, 09:39 AM
NMC to allow evacuated Indian medical students to complete internships in India
Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war...to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE.
5 March 2022, 09:27 AM
Three more flights carrying 629 Indian citizens land in Delhi
The Indian Air Force on Saturday brought back 629 evacuated Indian nationals from Ukraine`s neighbouring countries Romania, Slovakia and Poland as part of the ongoing `Operation Ganga`.
5 March 2022, 09:15 AM
Indian students come back home from Ukraine
Indian students stuck in Ukraine return home on special flights and reunite with their families. Visuals from Delhi airport.
5 March 2022, 08:50 AM
Russia fired over 500 missiles on Ukraine since the attack
Russia has fired more than 500 missiles in the week since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.
Russia is launching all different types of missiles at a rate of about two dozen per day, a Pentagon official said as per Ukraine's The Kyiv Independent report
5 March 2022, 08:32 AM
Over 2500 Indians brought back home under Operation Ganga
To date, the IAF has flown 10 flights to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of Operation Ganga, reported ANI.
Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of IAF, that took off yesterday from Hindan airbase, landed back at Hindan this morning.
These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia & Poland & also carried 16.5 tonnes of relief load from India to these countries.
5 March 2022, 07:53 AM
UN welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks
The United Nations has welcomed Russia-Ukraine talks and expressed the hope that all agreements will be implemented without delay.
"We welcome the reported agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators during their second round of talks in Belarus yesterday," the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said in a statement on Friday.
5 March 2022, 07:46 AM
Samsung's shipment around Russia suspended
Samsung Electronics says shipments to Russia have been suspended "due to current geopolitical developments.
"Samsung is also donating $6 million, including $1 million in consumer electronics, to actively support humanitarian efforts “around the region," The Kyiv Independent reported.
5 March 2022, 07:40 AM
Kamala Harris to visit Europe
Amid an escalating Ukrainian crisis, US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week to unite her European allies against Russian aggression.
Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and the US.
5 March 2022, 07:39 AM
Operation Ganga
A special Indigo flight, carrying 229 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Suceava in Romania on Friday morning.
5 March 2022, 07:37 AM
Russia blocks Facebook
Russia is blocking Meta Platforms Inc`s Facebook, the country's communications regulator said on Friday, in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.
5 March 2022, 07:36 AM
Explosions in Kharkhiv
Multiple explosions were heard in Kharkiv on Friday. Residents are asked to go to the nearest shelter, reports The Kyiv Independent.