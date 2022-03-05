Russia Ukraine war LIVE updates: EU suspends Russia, Belarus from Council of Baltic Sea States

New Delhi: Russia-Ukraine war on Saturday reached its 10th day and led to Russia blocking Meta Platforms Inc`s Facebook in response to what it said were restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform.

It comes hours after Russia seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, after shelling on it that led to a fire in the facility but made no changes to the radiation level or essential equipment. The US has called the attack a war crime.

President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, denied Russia’s involvement in the airstrikes that hit Kyiv and Kahrkhiv in recent days and said he is ready to hold peace talks as long as Moscow's demands are met.

Meanwhile, under India’s evacuation mission from Ukraine, operation Ganga, 6,998 Indians have already been evacuated while over 7,400 will be brought back home in the next two days, announced MEA.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

