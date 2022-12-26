Winter storm in US 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 30 people dead due to bomb cyclone in Buffalo, New York
Snow storm in US and Canada Today Latest News Coverage: Over 1,700 domestic and international flights were cancelled on Sunday due to the severe Arctic storm.
Winter storm in US and Canada latest news updates: The US and Canada on Monday (December 26) continued to battle the severe Arctic storm which has so far killed at least 38 people in the two countries. The winter storm in parts of the US is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts. The bomb cyclone (when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm), which has stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, has knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States. As per the latest updates, around 60 per cent of the US population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
Temperatures have also plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
Travelers have also been hit with hundreds of flight cancellations already in the past few days. On Sunday, over 1,700 domestic and international flights were canceled in the US due to the deadly winter storm.
Storm-related deaths reported all across US
Winter storm in US: Storm-related deaths have been reported in recent days all across the US. Two people died in their suburban Cheektowaga, New York, homes on Friday when emergency crews could not reach them in time to treat their medical conditions.
At least 12 people have died in Erie County, New York, ranging in age from 26 to 93 years old.
A 27-year-old man was killed in Niagara County after snow blocked his furnace.
Around 10 people have died in Ohio, including an electrocuted utility worker and those killed in multiple car crashes.
Six motorists were killed in crashes in Missouri, Kansas and Kentucky.
A Vermont woman died after being struck by a falling branch.
A homeless man was also found dead amid Colorado's subzero temperatures, while a woman was killed after she fell through Wisconsin river ice.
Snow total at Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 109 centimetres
US winter storm 2022: The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 109 centimetres on Sunday. Cars were also nearly covered by 6-foot snowdrifts.
With snow swirling down untouched and impassable streets, forecasters warned that an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through Monday amid wind gusts of 40 mph.
Why have winter storms increased in frequency and intensity?
US and Canada snow storms: Winter storms have increased in frequency and intensity over the past 70 years, according to the US Global Change Research Program.
This is in part due to climate change, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, because the planet evaporates more water into the atmosphere as it warms, leading to more overall precipitation.
US hit by a fierce winter storm
US winter storm live updates: The US has been hit by a fierce winter storm, which has wreaked havoc for days now and has knocked out power. According to the weather department, the storm is likely to ease off in the next few days but the advice remains to avoid travelling unless essential.
A fearsome winter storm that pummeled Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day has caused power outages and left people trapped in their cars. The blizzard sweeping the United States is expected to claim more lives https://t.co/oPXluQSm8e pic.twitter.com/Bx58apBo5X
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2022
Snow storm in US Latest News Coverage: Montana has been worst hit by severe winter storm
Snow storm in US Latest News Coverage: The US state of Montana has been the worst hit by the severe winter storm, with temperatures dropping to minus 45 degrees Celsius.
US storm leaves hundreds of thousands without power
US storm 2022: An arctic blast that gripped much of the United States has left hundreds of thousands without power. Energy systems across the country have been strained by rising demand for heat and storm-related damage to transmission lines.
The storm knocked out power in communities from Maine to Seattle. However, heat and lights were steadily being restored across the US and less than 2,00,000 customers were without power Sunday down from a peak of 17 lakhs.
In North Carolina, less than 6,500 customers had no power - down from a peak of 485,000.
Across New England, power was restored to tens of thousands with just under 83,000 people, mostly in Maine, still without it.
In New York, about 34,000 households were still without power Sunday, including 26,000 in Erie County, where utility crews and hundreds of National Guard troops battled high winds and struggled with getting stuck in the snow.
Deadly storm, deemed worst in 45 years, paralyzes Buffalo in US
Winter storm 2022 live news updates: Road and utility crews faced the task on Monday of digging out and restoring some normalcy around Buffalo, where a blizzard considered the area's worst in 45 years buried snow plows, stranded motorists in cars and killed at least 13 people.
The greater Buffalo region, which lies at the edge of Lake Erie near the Canadian border, has been one of the hardest-hit places.
New York governor called it an "epic, once-in-a-lifetime" weather disaster that ranked as the fiercest winter storm to hit Buffalo, New York state's second-largest city, since a crippling 1977 blizzard that killed nearly 30 people.
While the official blizzard warning for the greater Buffalo region was lifted on Sunday, officials warned that blizzard-like conditions persisted in some areas, and that more snow was in the forecast through Tuesday.
Winter storm 2022: At least 38 people dead in US, Canada
Winter storm 2022: At least 38 people have died due to a severe Arctic storm that is battering parts of the US and Canada, with some areas recording temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius. Of the 38 victims, 34 were reported across the US, with a majority of them being in Buffalo and New York. Storm-related deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.
The other four deaths occurred in Canada when a bus rolled over on an icy road near the town of Merritt, in the western province of British Columbia.
