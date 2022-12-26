Winter storm in US 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 30 people dead due to bomb cyclone in Buffalo, New York

Winter storm in US and Canada latest news updates: The US and Canada on Monday (December 26) continued to battle the severe Arctic storm which has so far killed at least 38 people in the two countries. The winter storm in parts of the US is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts. The bomb cyclone (when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm), which has stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, has knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States. As per the latest updates, around 60 per cent of the US population has faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

Temperatures have also plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

Travelers have also been hit with hundreds of flight cancellations already in the past few days. On Sunday, over 1,700 domestic and international flights were canceled in the US due to the deadly winter storm.

