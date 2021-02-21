Louisiana shooting: Three people killed, two wounded in shooting at gun store

New Delhi: Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a gun store in Metairie in Louisiana, United States on Sunday (February 21) as per Indian time.

The police officials were dispatched to the scene at 2:50 pm local time (2:20 am IST) soon after the incident.

Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene. The original shooter was among the dead. The two wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The shootout occurred at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, according to a statement released by Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III.

"At around 2:50 pm [20:50 GMT] on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at Jefferson gun outlet in the 6700 block of Airline Drive. Arriving deputies located several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene, and two more were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The two transported victims are in stable condition," read the official statement.

Multiple deaths in shooting at Metairie gun range—full release below pic.twitter.com/s57wvrEPjZ — JP Sheriff's Office (@JeffParishSO) February 20, 2021

After the shooter opened fire at the store killing two people, a few people engaged him. Two persons were injured in the exchange of fire.

"At this time, it appears a suspect shot 2 victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals. The suspect is one of the deceased on the scene," police said.

In a separate incident earlier this week, at least eight people were wounded by gunfire near a transit station in north Philadelphia.

