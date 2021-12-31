Ludhiana blast: NIA team will travel to Germany for questioning suspect Jaswinder Singh Multani

New Delhi: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will travel to Germany to question the member of designated terror group Sikh for Justice (SFJ) Jaswinder Singh Multani for his alleged involvement in the Ludhiana blast case, said a senior officer on Friday.

According to the officer, NIA will initiate the proceedings to bring Multani to India but before that, the agency is in the process to register a case against Multani and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other Indian Penal Code sections.

Sikhs For Justice is a designated terror group in India. "These Pro Khalistan supporters were radicalising youth in Punjab and using social media platforms to propagate their agenda and terror activities. Ahead of Punjab elections, there is a sudden surge in their activities to destabilize peace in the state," the officer said.

"Multani has been detained by German police and is being questioned. He is on their radar. After registering FIR, a team of NIA will be reaching Germany to question him in detail because we have got strong evidence of his involvement in the Ludhiana blast case and further planning of more such attacks in the country," he said.

When asked regarding a video released by SFJ`s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claiming Multani had not been arrested, he said Multani has been detained not arrested.

Sources stated that the agency will make all efforts through diplomatic channels to bring him back to India for investigation. The NIA is also keeping watch on other pro-Khalistan groups and supporters operating from other countries.

During the investigation into the Ludhiana blast case, it was found that the banned outfits and their operatives have been raising funds to procure arms, ammunition and explosives through the smuggling networks in Punjab for carrying out terror attacks. A bomb blast had occurred at the Ludhiana court complex on December 23 that killed one and injured two others.

Mumbai on high alert after inputs of possible terror attack by pro-Khalistan groups

A high alert has been sounded in Mumbai after intelligence agencies received inputs regarding terror activities planned by pro-Khalistan groups.

A senior officer said that after Jaswinder Singh Multani, a member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who was allegedly linked to Ludhiana court blast, was detained and questioned in Germany, they have received inputs regarding planned terror activities in Mumbai and other big cities.

"We have received inputs that apart from SJF, other banned pro-Khalistan groups are in contact with Pakistan`s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to execute terror activity in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities," he said.

Sikhs For Justice is a designated terror group in India.An alert has been issued to Mumbai Police and has been asked to remain vigilant and take note of any suspicious activity.Mumbai Police have instructed all police stations to be on alert.

Quick Rection teams and bomb squads have been instructed to be on toes on New Year`s eve.Mumbai Police have already prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants.

