Macron, Putin agree to talk peace on Ukraine crisis, US maintains 'invasion attempt' claim

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (February 20) talked to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who agreed to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, Macron’s office said on Sunday.

As per the official statement, the two countries foreign ministers will meet in the coming days and will work on a possible summit at the highest level with Russia, Ukraine and allies to establish a new security order in Europe, the Elysee palace said.

The peace call comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the same day called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country, where clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces began and intensified in recent days.

The Ukraine leader also made it clear that his country supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates along with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE).

"We stand for intensifying the peace process. We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the United States maintains its stand that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine soon.

The recent update came from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken who said all the signs that are being observed suggest that Moscow is planning an attack.

Speaking on broadcaster CNN`S State of the Union show, Blinken, however, added that the United States was committed until the last minute to using every opportunity to see if diplomacy can dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from going ahead with an invasion.

(With inputs from Reuters)

