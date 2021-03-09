Made in India COVID-19 vaccines reach Belize, global caseload tops 117 million

As cases surge worldwide, India continues to support its neighbours by supplying our very own COVID-19 vaccine. The most recent shipment was to the country Belize in Central America.

News Agency ANI reported that the shipment arrived in Belize on Tuesday (March 9) morning. One other such shipment was also sent to Jamaica.

In its latest update, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 117,130,044 and 2,599,596, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,047,214 and 525,750, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases reported at 11,229,398.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 266,398, followed by Mexico (190,923) on the third place and India (157,853) on the fourth.

Meanwhile, the nations with a death toll above 50,000 are the UK (124,801), Italy (100,103), France (89,090), Russia (87,985), Germany (72,048), Spain (71,436), Iran (60,786), Colombia (60,598), Argentina (53,121) and South Africa (50,803).

