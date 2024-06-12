Advertisement
Mahinda Rajapaksa To Be Chief Guest At Universal Merit Awards 2024

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh informed that talents from 12 countries are being included in this program, out of which selected personalities will be honored. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Former President and Prime Minister of  Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will be the chief guest and Deputy Speaker of Sri Lanka Parliament Ajit Rajapaksa will be the special guest at the Universal Merit Awards 2024 being organised at the BMICH International Convention Center in Colombo by India's Allso Group.

The event will be directed by famous Bollywood film director Dushyant Pratap Singh. Prof Kartik Rawal, Chief Promoter of Universal Merit Awards, said that Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, founder and director of Franchise Batao, is playing the role of executive producer in this program, while Astrologer Praveen Kumar Joshi is associated with this program as co-organizer. 

Director Dushyant Pratap Singh informed that talents from 12 countries are being included in this program, out of which selected personalities will be honored. He told that Sri Lanka's famous music composer and singer Priyanath Rathnayak is handling the local command of the program in Sri Lanka.

Chief Promoter Prof Kartik Rawal told that his company Allso Group is organizing Universal Merit Awards 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For the award, he has given the responsibility of direction to famous Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh. That is why he is sure because Dushyant has successfully completed such international programs before this. 

