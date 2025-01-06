Massive Winter Storm Strikes U.S., 63 Million People Affected; 2 States Declare Emergency

A massive winter storm has swept across the central United States, bringing heavy snow, ice, and dangerously cold winds. The storm, which intensified on Sunday, has led to hazardous travel conditions in several states, with some regions bracing for the heaviest snowfall in a decade.

High Winds Disrupt Central U.S.

Parts of Kansas, western Nebraska, and Indiana were hit by a blanket of snow and ice that made driving conditions treacherous. The storm has especially impacted major roadways in these areas, where drivers have been warned to avoid travel if possible.

In Kansas, winter storm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service, with snow accumulation expected to exceed 8 inches in many areas, particularly to the north of Interstate 70.

The National Guard in Indiana was deployed to assist motorists stranded on snow- and ice-covered roads, helping with rescues and ensuring public safety amid the severe weather conditions.

Blizzard Conditions

In addition to the snow and ice, the storm has brought gusty winds that are making the cold even more unbearable. Wind gusts in parts of Kansas and Missouri reached up to 45 miles per hour (72 km/h), making it feel even colder and reducing visibility.

These blizzard-like conditions have led to further warnings for residents, with several regions preparing for a prolonged spell of dangerous weather.

Warnings and State of Emergency

As the storm continues to move eastward, the National Weather Service has extended its warnings to New Jersey, where snow and ice are expected to hit on Monday and into early Tuesday. The storm has already prompted emergency declarations in two states, with authorities urging residents to stay updated on the latest weather advisories and avoid unnecessary travel.

63 Million People Affected

By Sunday, approximately 63 million people across the U.S. were under various winter weather advisories, watches, or warnings. The storm is being closely monitored as it brings life-threatening conditions to a wide swath of the central and eastern United States. Authorities are urging caution and preparedness as temperatures continue to plummet, making this a dangerous and potentially historic winter storm.