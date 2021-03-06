MEA says ‘ascertaining facts’ after reports of Myanmar nationals taking refuge in Mizoram surfaces

New Delhi: In the wake of the military coup in Myanmar and the ensuing unrest, India is closely watching the developments in that country and also discussing the matter with partner nations, emphasising that all issues must be resolved peacefully.

Reports suggest that some people, including police personnel, from Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and taken refuge in Mizoram. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said it was ‘ascertaining the facts’.

News agency PTI reported that a total of 16 people of Myanmar have crossed the Indian border and have taken refuge in Mizoram since the neighbouring country's military ousted the elected government in February. 11 of them have claimed that they were police personnel.

When asked about the matter at an online media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "As of now we are ascertaining the facts, we will revert to you once we have more details on this."

On the prevailing situation in Myanmar, he said, "We are closely watching the developments in Myanmar. We have also been discussing this with our partner countries. In these discussions, we have said that all issues and differences should be resolved peacefully through talks and that has been our position."

The United Kingdom sees India as an important partner when it comes to bringing change on the ground in Myanmar. The situation has deteriorated in the country, with many protestors being killed more than a month after the coup by the military.

