हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Medical help arrives from Ireland containing 700 oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators

As so many countries around the world are helping India to fight the COVID-19 crisis, Ireland also extended its helping hand by supplying 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators.

Medical help arrives from Ireland containing 700 oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators
Credits:Twitter

New Delhi: A shipment from Ireland containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrived here in India, as the country fights the second wave of coronavirus.

"International cooperation continues! Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators and 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland. Deeply value the support from our EU partner and friend," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country on Thursday (April 29) recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday (April 27), the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has bolstered its COVID-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusIrelandIndiaOxygen crisis
Next
Story

Bill Gates says COVID vaccine formula should not be shared with India, developing nations, sparks row

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Coronavirus Update: 4-day strict lockdown in Goa