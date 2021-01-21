Melania Trump asks staffer to write her ‘thank you’ notes as she exits White House

New Delhi: Melania Trump has courted another controversy as reports emerge that the outgoing 'First Lady' did not write her own "thank you" notes to the White House residence staff

The report was shared by CNN who quoted two sources with knowledge of the notes and Trump's handling of them.

The nearly 80 household staff members of the White House who have cared for her and her family for the last four years, were given type written 'Thank You' notes.

They were under the assumption the first lady had written them herself. Instead, Trump has asked a lower-level East Wing staffer to write them "in her voice," which Melania then signed.

Several sources described the first lady Melania Trump, 50, as wanting to leave the White House and is "not sad to be leaving" Washington.

The practice of writing "thank you" notes is customary for first ladies. The correspondence shared usually includes personal anecdotes and the letters become "cherished keepsakes" for the residence staff.

Notably, according to a CNN/SSRS poll, Melania Trump is leaving the White House as the least popular first lady. The poll has put Melania’s favorability rating at 42 per cent and her unfavorability rating at 47 per cent.

Melania Trump's popularity has ebbed and flowed in the past four years but her lowest unfavorability rating point was 27 per cent in May 2020.

Melania Trump was also in the news for reports that she is planning to divorce Donald Trump.