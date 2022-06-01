हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hurricane Agatha

Mexico: Hurricane Agatha death toll rises to 11; landslides and river flooding likely

"There's a likelihood of landslides and river flooding," said Oaxaca governor Alejandro Murat.

Mexico: Hurricane Agatha death toll rises to 11; landslides and river flooding likely
Pic Credit: Reuters

New Delhi: The death toll caused by Hurricane Agatha in Mexico has risen to 11, with another 33 missing and heavy rains likely to continue, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said on Wednesday.

Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Monday afternoon, touching down with 105 mile-per-hour winds (169 km per hour) near the beach town of Puerto Angel on the Pacific coast, before dissipating on Tuesday as it moved inland.

Oaxaca governor Alejandro Murat said the tallies of dead and missing were preliminary, and urged people to remain alert.

"It's important the entire population remains safe. There's a likelihood of landslides and river flooding," he said, speaking by video link at a regular government news briefing.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hurricane AgathaMexicoLandslidesRiver floodingMexico hurricane deathMexico hurricane death toll
Next
Story

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Here’s all you need to know about Moscow-Kyiv war

Must Watch

PT14M43S

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum