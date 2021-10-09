हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

Michigan Rally will seek 'forensic audit' of 2020 election: Donald Trump

"Big Michigan Rally coming up on October 12, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,"  said Donald Trump in a statement.

Michigan Rally will seek &#039;forensic audit&#039; of 2020 election: Donald Trump
Image credit: Reuters

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has called a rally for Tuesday (October 12) in an effort to again revisit the results of last year`s presidential election won by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

"Big Michigan Rally coming up on October 12, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam," he said in a statement.

Trump insisted that "voter fraud" was real, even though legal challenges against vote results in several states have so far failed to convince judges that the ballot was rigged.

The Michigan State Capitol identified the organizers as the Election Integrity Fund, a non-profit "concerned with attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections." The anticipated number of attendees stands at 100. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi is an inspiration for rest of the world, says Danish PM on her three-day India visit

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS election 2020Michigan State Capitol
Next
Story

Xi Jinping vows 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan, Taipei rejects offer

Must Watch

PT16M55S

All the minorities in Srinagar are in panic- Navtej Singh