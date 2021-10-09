Michigan Rally will seek 'forensic audit' of 2020 election: Donald Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has called a rally for Tuesday (October 12) in an effort to again revisit the results of last year`s presidential election won by his Democrat rival, Joe Biden.

"Big Michigan Rally coming up on October 12, on the Capitol steps in Lansing, where Patriots will demand a Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam," he said in a statement.

Trump insisted that "voter fraud" was real, even though legal challenges against vote results in several states have so far failed to convince judges that the ballot was rigged.

The Michigan State Capitol identified the organizers as the Election Integrity Fund, a non-profit "concerned with attempts to subvert the integrity of our elections." The anticipated number of attendees stands at 100.

