PM Modi is an inspiration for rest of the world, says Danish PM on her three-day India visit

New Delhi: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has set an ambitious climate target for renewable energy, is an inspirational figure for the rest of the world.

"You (PM Modi) are an inspiration for the rest of the world as you have set some very ambitious targets when it comes to clean water for over one million households and renewable energy...I`m proud that you have accepted my invitation to visit Denmark," said the Danish PM after holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

| Confirming our close partnership, translating intent into action!

Turning a new page in the relationship,the two sides led by PM @narendramodi and Danish PM @Statsmin H.E. Ms. Mette Frederiksen held a productive meeting taking our Green Strategic Partnership forward. pic.twitter.com/Uxj2vLe3sS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 9, 2021

PM Modi's target of 450 gigawatts by 2030 of renewable energy is regarded as a challenging goal.

Frederiksen noted that both democratic nations believe in an international system based on rules.

"Cooperation between India and Denmark is a great example of how green growth and green transition can go hand in hand," she added.

The Danish Prime Minister made these remarks after the two countries exchanged four agreements.

At the Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/WfWXAz3chW — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 9, 2021

PM Modi said that the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark is a symbol of the far-reaching thinking in both nations.

"A year ago today, we took the historic decision to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark in our virtual summit. This is a sign of far-reaching thinking and respect for the environment in both our countries," said PM Modi.

"During our virtual summit, we had decided to establish a Green Strategic Partnership between our two countries. Today, we reviewed and reiterated our commitment on this," he added.

Addressing a joint press meet with Prime Minister of Denmark @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. https://t.co/rIRzOngzhq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2021

The four agreements signed between India and Denmark include the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, Aarhus University, Denmark and Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland on mapping of groundwater resources and aquifers.

The second agreement was signed on the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Access Agreement between the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and the Danish Patent and Trademark Office.

The third MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Danfoss Industries Private Limited to establish a Centre of Excellence towards natural refrigerants for tropical climates with potential applications.

The fourth agreement was a Joint Letter of Intent between the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of the Republic of India and The Government of the Kingdom of Denmark.

