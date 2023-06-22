Missing Titanic Submarine: Who Is Shahzada Dawood? The Rich Pakistani Businessman Aboard Lost Sub

A submarine on an expedition to take five passengers to see the Titanic wreckage site went missing on June 18. The incident occurred in the Atlantic Ocean when the submersible lost contact with the mothership within an hour and forty-five minutes of beginning its journey. Two of the missing passengers are Shahzada Dawood and his nineteen-year-old Suleiman. Shahzada is a Pakistani business tycoon and one of the four billionaires on the machine.

Who is Shahzada Dawood?

Shahzada Dawood's wealth is well-known in Pakistan, and one of the richest men in the country. He is also the vice chairman of Engro Corporation. The company, based in Karachi, Pakistan, works in multiple sectors and is involved in the production of fertilizers, food, and energy. As per New York Times, Dawood is also an heir to one of the wealthiest families in Pakistan. Dawood is also a board member of The Prince's Trust and a Trustee of The Dawood Foundation.

Shahzada Dawood's Education

The 48-year-old from Pakistan attended Buckingham University, where he pursued LLB. He also received an education from Philadelphia University in global textile marketing. The knowledge received by him was later used to take over the business and increase his wealth. As per reports, Shahzada Dawood's net worth presently stands at USD 136.73 million.

Who is Suleman Dawood?

Shahzada's son, Suleman Dawood, who is presently 19 years old, was also onboard the submarine, as per Daily Mail's report. The businessman's son is known for being a science fiction fan and a volleyball, per various reports.

Shahzada Dawood's Family

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son boarded the submersible on June 18 to view the wreckage of the Titanic ship. However, there has been no contact with the duo since the submarine went missing. Meanwhile, the millionaire's wife, Christina, and daughter, Alina, have been waiting for the news about their family.

As per a statement, Engro said, "On Sunday, June 18, Mr Shahzada Dawood, Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, along with his son, Suleman, embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean."

What happened with the Oceangate Submarine?

Around four in the morning on Sunday, OceanGate Expeditions' submarine began the journey to the ocean's depths. It was diving 12,500 feet in the ocean with five individuals onboard. However, after an hour and forty-five minutes of descent, the submersible was unable to contact the mothership, MV Polar Prince. Some submarine experts think deploying a remotely operated vehicle with a maximum depth of 20,000 feet is the only viable option for rescuing the survivors.