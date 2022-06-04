Monkeypox outbreak in France: 51 cases confirmed by health authorities

Monkeypox scare in France: According to French health authorities, France has confirmed 51 cases of monkeypox on Friday (June 3). The cases all over the world have been rising especially in Europe where the virus was rare. There are more than 800 cases of monkeypox worldwide with around 21 cases in the United States. France had reported its first case in May and on June 3, it reported 51 total monkeypox cases.

The French health authorities informed that all infected people were men betweent the age 22 to 63. Out of these 51 men, only one had be admitted in the hospital and was later discharged as reported by AFP.

In a statement, the global health body- World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the sudden appearance of monkeypox at once in several countries where the disease is not typically found suggests undetected transmission for some time and recent amplifying events.

The WHO also warned that monkeypox disease now constitutes a "moderate risk" to overall public health at the global level.

"The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons," the health agency said. French Health Minister assured that there is little likelihood of an outbreak of monkeypox as France has enough vaccines to fight the zoonotic virus.

