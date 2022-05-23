हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monkeypox

Monkeypox spread: Denmark and Scotland confirm first case

On Monday (May 23), Denmark and Scotland confirmed their first Monkeypox case. There have been no reported cases in India yet.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Denmark and Scotland reported their first confirmed case of monkeypox on Monday (May 23). Cases of monkeypox have now been reported in several countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom - as well as the United States, Canada, and Australia.

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria. Since then, over 100 cases have been confirmed or suspected in Europe of the rare viral infection, which is more common to the west and central Africa.

In Denmark, the first case has been detected in a person who tested positive for monkeypox after they returned from a trip to Gran Canaria, Spain as reported by the Danish health authorities.

"The patient has mild symptoms and is in home isolation," the Statens Serum Institute (SSI) said in a press release.

Similarly, Scotland also announced its first monkeypox case on May 23, 2022. Public Health Scotland revealed that the infected person was receiving treatment and an investigation into the source of infection is on-going,

“We are working with NHS Boards (National Health Service) and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of this infection. Close contacts of the case are being identified and provided with health information and advice," said Nick Phin, Public Health Scotland`s Director of Public Health Science.

(With agency inputs)

