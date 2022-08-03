Monkeypox vaccine: When will it be available in India? Does everyone need it?

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday informed research on developing a vaccine against Monkeypox is on-going. He had met with the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday and briefed him on the issue.

According to a report by ANI, after meeting with Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said, "my meeting went well like always. All preparations for the vaccine are being done; I briefed the minister on this. We are researching on the vaccine for Monkeypox & if there's a need for it."

India records 8 Monkeypox cases

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel had tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed Monkeypox cases reached 8 on Tuesday. Mandaviya has said in the Rajya Sabha that out of total 8 cases reported in the country so far, five have the history of travelling abroad.

Does everyone need to get Monkeypox vaccine?

According to information on the Indian Council of Medical Research EOI, there is no specific vaccine against Monkeypox but a smallpox vaccine was shown to be protective against Monkeypox in the past. The current data on effectiveness of novel Monkeypox/smallpox vaccines in in clinical practice and in field settings are limited.

The Health Minister said studies are still being conducted to find proper vaccination for the disease. Only contact tracing and vaccinating people who were in close contact with a disease carrier required to be vaccinated and there is no need for a country-wide vaccination for this disease.

(With agency inputs)