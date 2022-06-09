New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday (June 8, 2022) warned that the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is "real" and informed that the number of cases has crossed 1,000. At a media briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the global health body in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa.

Tedros, however, said that the scenario can be "prevented" and urged affected countries to make every effort to identify all cases and contacts to control this outbreak and prevent onward spread.

Here are key points on the recent monkeypox virus outbreak:

More than one thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO from 29 countries that are not endemic to the disease. Most of the confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases have been mostly in Europe.

So far, no deaths have been reported in non-endemic countries due to the viral disease.

Monkeypox cases have been reported mainly, but "not only", among men who have sex with men. Some countries are now beginning to report cases of apparent community transmission, including some cases in women, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Tedros also said that the sudden and unexpected appearance of monkeypox in several non-endemic countries suggests that there might have been undetected transmission for some time. "How long, we don’t know," he added.

"It`s an unfortunate reflection of the world we live in that the international community is only now paying attention to monkeypox because it has appeared in high-income countries," the WHO chief said.

He also warned that the outbreak was showing signs of community transmission in some countries and said that WHO recommends people with monkeypox isolate at home.

It's clearly concerning that monkeypox is spreading in countries where it has not been seen before, Tedros said.

Currently, the vaccines being used for the disease are designed against smallpox, a related, more dangerous virus that the world eradicated in 1980, but also work to protect against monkeypox, studies have shown.

What is monkeypox disease?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research and the first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970. The disease occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

The virus belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease.

What are symptoms of monkeypox?

Monkeypox typically presents itself with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. The disease is usually self-limiting with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can also occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has reportedly been around 3-6 per cent but can be up to 10 per cent. There are no reported deaths in this current spread.

How does monkeypox virus spread?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It reportedly is spread by rodents such as rats, mice, and squirrels.

The monkeypox disease is transmitted through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Health officials have also noted that some of these infections may be transmitted through sexual contact. The WHO said it was also investigating many cases being of people identifying as gay or bisexual.

The virus, however, is said to be less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

How are monkeypox cases treated?

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication program also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox, according to WHO.

(With agency inputs)