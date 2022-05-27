Monkeypox Virus Outbreak: Unlock all concrens related to THIS disease

Where is the origin of Monkeypox? How Monkeypox started? From which country did the virus start spreading? How is Monkeypox transmitted? Causes of Monkeypox in human? Is Monkeypox deadly? These questions has come up again and again. This time the answer came to the sensational claim of a WHO (World Health Organization) expert. It is known that the virus has spread from the two Rave Parties of the two countries of Europe. But, in what way? Find out all the details.

How Monkeypox started?

Recently, two Rave Parties were organized in Europe. It was at that party that this Monkeypox virus first began to spread due to unprotected sexual relations. A world health organization consultant reported this to the media. Former head of the Emergency Department of the World Health Organization Dr. David Heyman was the first to learn about these two rave parties.

Causes of Monkeypox in human?

In an interview with an international news agency, Dr. David Heyman explains how the monkeypox virus has spread to humans. He mentions unprotected sex there. He also reported the risk of sexual intercourse between homosexuals or gay men. He pointed out that gay men had indulged in unprotected sex at those two Rave parties in Europe. These two parties were held in Spain and Belgium. From there, the expert believes that the monkeypox virus started to spread. As soon as this information came out in the open, panic spread.

How is Monkeypox transmitted?

WHO also held an emergency meeting on how to protect against this new virus or how to deal with it, where experts were also present. Monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly among gay men. That's what the World Health Organization is concerned about. The reason for this was discussed in detail at the WHO meeting. In addition, various tests are also being carried out around the world to find out what kind of vaccine will be effective to get rid of Monkeypox.

Is Monkeypox Deadly?

How deadly the virus is? The Monkeypox virus is airborne. Due to this virus, the disease that the common people are suffering from, it is called monkeypox. Many people suffer from fever if they have this disease. Large blisters are created in the body. At present, smallpox has recovered a lot for vaccination, but monkeypox is still found in many countries, including West Africa. The first monkeypox was found in 1958. It was initially known that the virus was spread from rats. But the main concern is that monkeypox can spread from one victim to another person's body. Smallpox is very different from Monkeypox.