New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) is considering changing the name of the monkeypox virus to avoid the stigma and discrimination associated with it. As the WHO convenes an emergency committee to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak should be considered a global health emergency, scientists also called for a "non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing" name.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s Director-General said, "WHO is also working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of #monkeypox virus, its clades, and the disease it causes. We will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible.”

The development comes after numerous scientists from 11 countries called for a need to cut “discriminatory” language used to differentiate the monkeypox virus in a report released last week.

The scientists pushed the “urgent need for a non-discriminatory and non-stigmatizing nomenclature for monkeypox” in a preprint posted on virological.org.

Meanwhile, the number of monkeypox cases in Britain exceeded 500 cases on Wednesday, according to the latest official figures.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it detected 52 additional monkeypox cases in England, one in Scotland and one in Wales, raising the total confirmed number of cases in Britain to 524 as of Tuesday.

"Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms. Currently, most cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men," the UKHSA said.

On the other hand, monkeypox cases in the US continued to climb, reaching 72, according to the latest data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cases had been found in 18 states, with California and New York reporting 15 cases each, the most number among US states, Xinhua news agency reported.

(With agency inputs)