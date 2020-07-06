More than 1.1 crore global COVID-19 cases; US, Brazil, India worst-hit

The coronavirus outbreak across the world has now infected more than 1.1 crore people, with 5.35 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University on Monday (July 6, 2020) at 9 PM IST, the world has witnessed a total of 1,14,95,412 coronavirus confirmed infections.

The death count has also surged to 5,35,185.

In other developments, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said the WHO is deeply concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the global response to HIV.

"A new WHO survey showed access to HIV medicines has been significantly curtailed as a result of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, China`s SinoVac is starting Phase-III trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, becoming one of three companies to move into the late stages in the race to develop an inoculation against the virus.

The United States (US) has been the worst-hit country with 28.97 lakh cases followed by Brazil at 16.03 lakh.

India moved to the third spot and now has 6.97 lakh cases, while Russia on the fourth spot has recorded 6.86 lakh cases to date.

In Peru, over 3.02 lakh people have contracted the virus whereas Chile has a total of 2.98 COVID-19 infections.

The United Kingdom (UK) (2.87 lakh), Mexico (2.56 lakh), Spain (2.50 lakh), and Iran (2.43 lakh) are the other worst-COVID-19-hit countries.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US remained on the top with 1,30,007 fatalities. Brazil on the second spot has registered 64,867 COVID-19 deaths so far.

The UK with 44,321 coronavirus deaths is on the third spot, while Italy being the fourth worst affected country has 34,869 casualties.

Mexico has 30,639 deaths and in France, 29,896 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

Spain (28,385), India (19,693), Iran (11,731), Peru (10,589) and Russia (10,271) are the other countries around the world that have more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths.