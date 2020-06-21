More than 43.93 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19 globally; active count at 39.84 lakh

The coronavirus pandemic is expanding day by day, but at the same time, the number of COVID-19 recoveries across the world is also increasing.

According to Johns Hopkins University on Sunday (June 21) at 11:30 PM IST, there were 43,93,006 people in the world who have defeated the virus that has taken over 4,65,284 lives to date.

On the other hand, the total number of COVID-19 patients around the world by Sunday evening surged to 88,42,537, out of which 39,84,247 are active cases.

The top-four countries that have witnessed the most recoveries are the United States (US) (6,17,460), Brazil (5,76,779), Russia (3,39,142) and India (2,27,728).

Notably, these countries have also been the most affected countries across the 188 countries and regions that have seen the outbreak.

The US is the worst-hit country with 22.64 lakh confirmed cases. As per Johns Hopkins University, the first case of COVID-19 in the US was reported on 23 January 2020.

The Baltimore based University also stated that the US saw an increase of 32,540 new cases and 595 deaths since yesterday.

The US is followed by Brazil that has registered more than 10.32 lakh COVID-19 infections so far. Brazil reportedly witnessed the first case on February 26, 2020, much later than most of the worst-affected countries.

Russia on the third spot has recorded 5.83 lakh cases till now, while India on the fourth spot has 4.10 lakh coronavirus positive cases. While Russia reported 7,870 cases yesterday, India saw a surge of 15,403 cases.

The first COVID-19 confirmed case in Russia and India was reported on January 31, 2020, and January 30, 2020, respectively.

The United Kingdom (UK) (3.05 lakh), Peru (2.51 lakh), Spain (2.46 lakh), Italy (2.38 lakh) and Chile (2.36) are the other few countries with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

Most COVID-19 deaths in the world:

The US tops the list where 1,19,796 people have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Brazil on the second spot has witnessed nearly 50,000 COVID-19 deaths. There were 49,976 fatalities in Brazil by Sunday evening.

Brazil is followed by the UK that has recorded 42,717 deaths so far.

Italy (34,634), France (29,636), Spain (28,323), Mexico (20,781) and India (13,254) have been the other countries with the most number of COVID-19 casualties.