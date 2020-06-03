More than 64.31 lakh coronavirus global cases; death count at 3.79 lakh

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in late December 2019 in China, has now infected over 64.31 lakh people globally, while the number of known deaths by Tuesday (June 2, 2020) night increased to 3.79 lakh.

As of 12:10 AM IST on Wednesday (June 3, 2020), the total number of coronavirus infections in the world surged to 64,31,419 with over 3,79,728 people succumbing to the virus, according to the Worldometers website.

There were approximately 68,223 fresh cases and 2,538 new deaths in the world in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries across the globe increased to 29.45 lakhs.

The US remained the worst-hit country where 9,867 new cases were registered on Tuesday. The country's total count has now jumped to 18.69 lakh.

Brazil with 5.31 lakh cases on the second spot recorded 2,363 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Russia with close to 9,000 fresh cases in a day has now reported 4.23 lakh infections.

Spain being the fourth-worst affected country reported 294 new cases and the total number of coronavirus patients in the country stays at 2.87 lakh.

The UK on the fifth spot has seen more than 2.77 lakh confirmed cases. The UK on Tuesday registered 1,653 new positive cases.

Italy with 2.33 lakh cases, India with 2.07 lakh infections, and France with 1.89 lakh cases are the other countries with the most number of coronavirus confirmed cases.



Most coronavirus deaths in the world:

The US with over 1,07,582 deaths is on the first spot. It witnessed 658 new deaths on Tuesday.

The US is followed by the UK which has 39,369 fatalities.

Italy with 33,530 coronavirus deaths is the third worst-hit country.

Brazil being the fourth worst-hit country has now 30,152 deaths. There were 106 new deaths in Brazil on Tuesday.

France with 28,833 deaths and Spain with 27,127 casualties are the other severely COVID-19 affected countries.