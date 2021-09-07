हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to be deputy PM

The Taliban chose one of their founders to lead the interim government in Afghanistan. 

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to be deputy PM
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, the Taliban on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) announced the interim government in Afghanistan and chose one of their founders Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as their head, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy PM, the initial reports claimed.

(This is breaking news, please refresh to get more updates)

 

Mullah Mohammad Hassan AkhundTalibanAfghanistanMullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
