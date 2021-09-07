Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to lead new Taliban govt in Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar to be deputy PM

New Delhi: Ending all speculations, the Taliban on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) announced the interim government in Afghanistan and chose one of their founders Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as their head, while Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy PM, the initial reports claimed.
