Mysterious Deaths Of Two Indian Students In US' Connecticut Leaves Families In Shock

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, two students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were found dead in their accommodation in Connecticut, US, recently. The students were identified as G Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The cause of their death is still unknown.

Families In The Dark

The families of the deceased students are in a state of shock and grief, as they have no clue about how their sons died. Dinesh’s family members said that they received a call from his friends who live in a nearby room on Saturday night, informing them about his death and his roommate’s. “We have no clue as to how he died,” they said.

According to a family member, Dinesh and Nikesh had gone to Hartford, Connecticut, in the US for higher studies on December 28, 2023 and a few days later, respectively. They were mutual friends of some common friends and became roommates after going to the US.

Families Seek Help To Bring Back Bodies

A member of Dinesh’s family said that they have approached Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to seek their help in bringing back Dinesh’s body. Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy has also extended his support to the family and visited them to offer his condolences.

The family member also said that they had no contact with Nikesh’s family members as the two had gone to the US only recently.

Similarly, the Srikakulam district administration has no information on Nikesh or his family members. Srikakulam Police Special Branch DSP K Balaraju said that even the district collectorate did not receive any information on Nikesh or his family members.

CM assures help

Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the matter and requested him to make arrangements to bring back the student’s body to India from the US. The Chief Minister responded positively and assured him that he would do his best to help the family.

The MLA said that the student from Wanaparthy had gone to the US on December 28, 2023, for higher studies.