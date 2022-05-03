हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi's three-nation Europe visit: After Germany, PM to travel to Denmark today

In Copenhagen, PM Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. 

Narendra Modi&#039;s three-nation Europe visit: After Germany, PM to travel to Denmark today
PM Narendra Modi at the Community Reception in Berlin on May 02, 2022 (Photo credits: PIB)

New Delhi: Following a busy trip to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now travel to Denmark on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) as part of his three-nation Europe trip. In Copenhagen, he will have a bilateral meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India's unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark. 

The prime minister is also scheduled to participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in the country.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi will also take participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Earlier on Monday morning, PM Modi arrived in Berlin and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi was received by Chancellor Scholz in a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

The two leaders thereafter met in a one-on-one format followed by delegation-level talks.

Later, Modi and Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). 

WATCH | PM Modi in Germany: Colours of India displayed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

This, notably, was Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December 2021. It was Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017, and April 2015.

On May 4, during a brief stopover in Paris, he is slated to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president last month.

(With agency inputs)

 

