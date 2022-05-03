New Delhi: Following a busy trip to Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now travel to Denmark on Tuesday (May 3, 2022) as part of his three-nation Europe trip. In Copenhagen, he will have a bilateral meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India's unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark.

The prime minister is also scheduled to participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in the country.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, PM Modi will also take participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

Earlier on Monday morning, PM Modi arrived in Berlin and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/bNQWtESzmv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Prime Minister Modi was received by Chancellor Scholz in a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin upon his arrival for talks. He was accorded the Guard of Honour at the forecourt of the Federal Chancellery in Berlin.

The two leaders thereafter met in a one-on-one format followed by delegation-level talks.

I would like to thank Chancellor Scholz for the ceremonial welcome in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/kIzeA3YlkN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Later, Modi and Scholz co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

This, notably, was Prime Minister Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December 2021. It was Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017, and April 2015.

On May 4, during a brief stopover in Paris, he is slated to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president last month.

