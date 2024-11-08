NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams In Poor Health? Doctor Shares How Extended Space Stay Can Take A Toll

Astronaut Sunita Williams along with her fellow astronaut Butch Willmore have been at the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024. The pair had launched aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft on June 5 for its first crewed flight, arriving at the space station on June 6. What was supposed to be an eight-day-long mission turned into months of wait after Boeing's faulty Starliner spacecraft left the duo stuck on the ISS. Williams along with Willmore have now spent over 150 days at ISS.

While concerns have been raised repeatedly about the health of the astronauts, recent photos have stirred the discussion. Williams appears gaunt, which experts say might mean she is suffering from nutritional deficiencies and that the extended stay is taking a toll on her body — a phenomenon that's expected for astronauts who are in space for a long mission.

A photo of a NASA astronaut putting together a pepperoni pizza is circulating on social media, and it appears Williams has lost considerable weight.

It looks like those two American astronauts stuck in the ISS are not in good health, especially Suni Williams. pic.twitter.com/0bO64DUXeu November 1, 2024

Dr Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and veteran in Seattle, US, told the Daily Mail that what people are seeing in that picture is someone who seems to be dealing with the natural stresses of living at a high altitude, which includes living in a pressurized cabin, for long periods. The doctor said that her cheeks look a bit sunken, which typically occurs with overall body weight loss.

Sunita Williams Stuck In Space: Expert's Take On Possible Health Impacts

Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical & Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares with Zee News, "Stays in space for more than a certain length of time can negatively impact health. Other effects include long periods under micro-gravity such as muscle atrophy and bone density loss, as well as disruption in cardiovascular status."

The doctor further says that fluid shifts increase intracranial pressure, which poses some risk to vision. "Other potential risks also include circadian rhythm disruption due to the absence of the normal day-night cycle, which causes sleep problems and negatively affects the mental state of the astronaut. These effects mean that precautionary measures and health monitoring should be used during long-duration missions to space," adds Dr Grover.

According to experts and as mentioned in the Daily Mail report, the human body burns more calories in space to adjust to the changes in gravity and tries to maintain its body temperature in cold, harsh conditions. Additionally, to prevent muscle and bone loss, astronauts exercise about 2.5 hours a day, which leads to further calorie burning.

Sunita Williams' Health Update: NASA Responds

Meanwhile, amid concerns about Sunita Williams' health and that of other astronauts, a NASA spokesperson told the Daily Mail that all NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station are in "good health" and undergo routine medical evaluations. They also have dedicated flight surgeons monitoring them.